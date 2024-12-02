He bus who suffered an accident yesterday Sunday on a mountain road in the southwest of France, with two dead and thirty injured, including twelve seriously, was making a “seesaw” trip to Andorra. As David Quirós, mayor of Hospitalet, the town from which the vehicle left, pointed out this morning, the company that organized it, Chavi Toursyears ago “does not have a license to operate as a coach garage» in the city. The route, which was destined for Pas de la Casa to go shopping, included returning to origin on the same day.

After the accident, the Hospitalet council tries to “find out” the logistics of the trip to reconstruct what happened, since the company could have organized it by acting as an “intermediary” with another company that did have authorization to park coaches in the Barcelona city. Of the total of 47 passengers who made the trip, 30 were of Colombian nationality. It was a woman, Liliana, the person who appeared as a contact on the poster that was distributed among the participants in the displacement. His daughter Jennifer Cardona, who was also traveling on the bus and was slightly injured, explained that the vehicle could not stop and that is why it ended up crashing. Furthermore, in statements to ‘L’H digital’, he admitted that they traveled “without insurance.” His mother is one of the seriously injured, and is admitted to the Parc Taulí in Sabadell.

For his part, the Government delegate in Catalonia, Carlos Prieto, who traveled to Perpignan this Monday, detailed that twelve injured people remain hospitalized in French territory. Of these, eight in reserved forecast -between serious and very serious- so we will have to wait to see how they evolve. Three others have been discharged, including one with a fractured fibula. Of these dozen passengers, seven are of Colombian nationality, the rest Spanish, one of Ecuadorian origin and two others still unidentified. “Surely because right now they do not have the ability to speak and the documentation has been lost on the bus,” he said.

In addition, the Colombian consulate has contacted the relatives of the injured. All those who have doubts about whether their loved ones were among the passengers can call the Emergency number 112. The driver of the damaged bus, of Spanish origin, is currently testifying before the French authorities and will then return to a French hospital. although it is not serious, as Prieto has pointed out.