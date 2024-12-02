Barça have gone three games without winning, and if they do not win this Tuesday in Mallorca they may even lose the lead in the League when less than a month ago they had a clear advantage at the top of the table. But they have only taken one point from the last nine and Hansi Flick wants his team, if necessary, to get dirty to win the games. If the result is not good or the script of the meeting is not as expected, let them know how to rebel.

“Today we talked about the fight, not just the game,” the German revealed about his talk with the locker room. “I don’t like losing. I think we have to generate more of that fighting spirit, of wanting to win. “I think we do it well but we can do it better,” he explained.

Flick recognizes that the plan is to always be the protagonist with the ball but he appealed to that warrior instinct and the desire to win when things go wrong. “We worked a lot on possession but on Saturday we had possession and opportunities but we didn’t win. So you have to say I’m here. You have to have will, hunger and also the desire to defend,” he prescribed.

“It is important that everyone gives their best. Then we will be on the path we want. We started very well and now we are having a difficult time. But you have to fight because the League is very long. I want everyone to fight for victory, which is the goal we want: to win the League. The players but also me or Sergi (Nogueras, the team’s press officer),” added the Barça coach, who gave as an example the attitude of Cubarsí, Iñigo, Pedri and Raphinha.

“We have the youngest team in the League and we have to learn to fight for victory.”

Perhaps what the Blaugrana coach misses is the job that is earned over the years. “Everyone knows the situation of the club. We have the youngest team in the League and we have to learn to fight for victory. “Every member of the team must defend,” he insisted.

Flick is full of praise for the group’s predisposition but there are times when it is time to go outside the book, to stop being academic. “It’s amazing to work with them, but in the end it all comes down to points. “We don’t have the points that I think we deserve,” he said about the 34 points he has scored.

The referees? When we played better, we won. “I don’t care too much about that nor do I want to make excuses.”

The Son Moix game, after the recent setbacks, has taken on an unusual significance. Maybe that’s why Joan Laporta visited training. “The president has come, he comes often, and I have been able to speak with him. I congratulated you on the celebration of the 125th anniversary, which went very well. We didn’t do so well,” he said about the defeat against Las Palmas. “There is always a reason why they score a goal. Las Palmas scored good goals but because we didn’t apply the pressure well and left too many spaces. “That is what we have to change,” he analyzed.

On the other hand, Flick preferred not to get into the arbitration and comparative controversies with the penalties not called on Cubarsí and Pau Víctor. “We depend on ourselves. When we played better, we won. “I don’t care too much about that nor do I want to make excuses,” he clarified.