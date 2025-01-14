Tartar, as we all know, is a very hardened accumulation of bacterial plaque that forms on the teeth and can damage tooth enamel and cause cavities. Usually, develops when plaque is not removed properly and hardens.

This rough and porous layeras argued ‘Adeslas Dental‘, can be formed both above and below from the gum lineand Its presence considerably increases the risk of problems such as gum recession and periodontal disease..

Causes

It appears to be the result of bacterial plaque mineralization, and its formation may be influenced by numerous factors:

Consumption of sugars and starches . Foods and drinks rich in sugars and starches promote the formation of plaque.

. Foods and drinks rich in sugars and starches promote the formation of plaque. Accumulation of bacterial plaque . Plaque constantly forms on the teeth and under the gums. And, if not removed properly by brushing and flossing, it can harden and turn into tartar.

. Plaque constantly forms on the teeth and under the gums. And, if not removed properly by brushing and flossing, it can harden and turn into tartar. Smoke . Smoking can increase plaque formation and, therefore, the risk of tartar formation.

. Smoking can increase plaque formation and, therefore, the risk of tartar formation. Incorrect oral hygiene . Poor oral hygiene, such as ineffective brushing, can leave plaque on your teeth and gums.

. Poor oral hygiene, such as ineffective brushing, can leave plaque on your teeth and gums. Age . Over time, people may experience gum recession, exposing more parts of the tooth and roots to plaque buildup and tartar formation.

. Over time, people may experience gum recession, exposing more parts of the tooth and roots to plaque buildup and tartar formation. Saliva flow and composition. An insufficient amount of saliva or changes in its composition can increase the risk of tartar formation.

The definitive remedy

Given this scenario, a large percentage of Spaniards wonder how to remove tartar from all of a person’s teeth. fast and healthy way. Well, there it goes a home remedy with products which, almost certainly, you have on the shelves.

It is only necessary to place the brush under water and apply a mixture of salt and baking soda. Next, we have to brush in the areas where there would be more tartar buildup and eliminate it by rubbing patiently. In just a few minutes, you will notice the difference.