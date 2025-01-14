A new fire was declared this Monday night in Ventura County, adjacent to Los Angeles, amid an alert for strong winds that threatens to worsen the state of the flames one week from its start.

The Auto fire was recorded at 9:25 p.m. on Monday night (5:25 GMT on Tuesday) and although its advance has been stopped, In a few hours it has devastated 22 hectaresaccording to the latest bulletin issued by the California Fire Department (Cal Fire).

Dozens of firefighters have been deployed to the affected area to clean up hot spots and work to increase containment. “No structures were threatened.. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” indicates the Ventura County public information office in X.

This fire adds to the two of greater focus declared a week ago in Los Angeles County: that of Palisades, which is the most virulent and is contained at 17%; and the Eaton, in the city of Pasadena and Altadena, whose flames have been stopped by 35%.

About 88,000 Los Angeles County residents remain under evacuation orders due to these fires, the county sheriff, Robert Luna, reported in a press conference this Tuesday.

Since Monday, Southern California faces a new period of strong winds coming from Santa Ana and whose greatest virulence is expected to increase this Tuesday morning.





The extreme fire danger will continue until Wednesday afternoon, as well as the red flag warnings of “particularly dangerous situation” (PDS) due to the dry conditions in the affected areas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The multiple fires that devastate Los Angeles sThey have claimed the lives of 24 peoplewith more than 16,100 hectares burned, 7,000 structures destroyed and the evacuation of more than 150,000 people since its beginning on January 7.