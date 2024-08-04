Radamel Falcao García has not yet been able to get going with Millonarios. He has played four games, three of them as a starter, but has not yet been able to celebrate his first goal in the first division of Colombian professional football.

It is worth remembering that the ‘Tigre’ scored two goals with Lanceros de Boyacá in the promotion tournament, both against El Cóndor, in 2000, before travelling to Argentina to finish his training at River Plate, where his legend began.

To top it off, Falcao was injured this Friday, in the match that Millonarios won 1-0 against Deportes Tolima, at the start of the fourth round of the BetPlay League 2024-2.

The club announced the diagnosis of Falcao’s injury on Saturday: “He suffered a fracture of the second metacarpal in his right hand,” the announcement said. “After diagnostic x-rays were performed, immobilization was carried out, so no surgical intervention is required,” it added.

The ‘Tiger’ began this Saturday his recovery process to return to the courts and his wife, Lorelei Tarón, published a series of photographs, titled “summary of the week”, in one of them, Radamel is seen with his right hand covered in a bandage.

When could Falcao return to play for Millonarios?

Although Falcao’s return will depend on his progress, as announced by the club, it is possible that he will not miss any match. The fifth matchday, against América as a visitor, was postponed and has not yet been scheduled.

Millonarios already played the match corresponding to the sixth round: they lost 1-2 against Nacional in El Campín. Thus, Falcao could return for the seventh round, which will be played on the weekend of August 25 and in which the team managed by Alberto Gamero will face Águilas Doradas in Sincelejo.

