The surgeon general of the United States – the highest health authority in the country -, Vivek Murthyrecommended this Friday that alcoholic beverages carry a warning about the risk of cancer and said recommended limits for alcohol consumption should be reevaluated.

“The consumption of any type of alcohol (beer, wine or spirits) increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast cancers in women, colorectal, esophagus, liver, mouth, throat and larynx“Murthy highlighted on the social network X this Friday.

Third cause of cancer in the US

According to the expert, Alcohol is the third-largest preventable cause of cancer in the US. and contributes to about 100,000 cases of the disease and 20,000 deaths every year in the country.

Murthy highlighted that greater alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancer, but only 45% of American adults know it increases their risk of developing the disease.

That is why the surgeon general recommended that Congress should authorize an update to beverage labels to “include a warning about the risk of cancer”. Something similar to the messages that are already seen on cigarette packs.





Current alcohol beverage labels in the US warn about danger of alcohol consumption during pregnancy and the impact on driving a car or operating machinery. Message that has not been updated since 1988.

Last June, Murthy advocated introducing advertisements – such as those for tobacco and alcohol – about mental health on social media.

President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20, has announced Janette Nesheiwat, family medicine and emergency medicine physician and former Fox News contributor, as her choice for next surgeon general, replacing Murthy.

