Marc Márquez, six times winner of the MotoGP World Cup, has sincerely since improve your “mental health” After “three years of many injuries” and where “could not be competitive” at any time.

“I was in Honda, MotoGP’s historic team … but there was a point that was above all: Mental health. He came from three years of many injuries and, at this time, Honda did not have a winning project and the change came out of me. It was my decision“The Spanish pilot said.

In addition, the Catalan acknowledged that, despite having won “six motogp titles” in Honda, he was no longer competitive and “did not accept it”: “I told them that they were paying a pilot who cannot win because there is no project Winner. If you are not competitive, do not motivate you. I didn’t accept it. I am not a pilot of developing a motorcycle and if I cannot be between the top 4 or 5 … it makes no sense. I told them to leave me free to know if I am still competitive. ”

Also, and on the day he turns 32, Márquez He has revealed one of his greatest fears: “I am very scared, and easily. I went to the gym and, even if it is my birthday, the routine did not change. We made a barbecue and there was a speaker and they put it butt this morning to congratulate me. I was my girlfriend, my girlfriend, my Brother and a friend bought to congratulate me with a scare. ”

On the other hand, the winner of 8 world titles of motorcycling also revealed Pablo Motos that always “Sitting urine” To “not have to pass the paper” and that in the races there are times that “inside the monkey” is urinated “:” always sitting. . There are times that, in the race, you urinate inside the monkey, especially when we are waiting on the output grid. When there is an anti -doping test, there are many times that it does not come out. There is always a boy who looks at us so that we do not do anything weird and, logically, it does not come out … “.

Márquez and his strange mania for the color of underwear

Márquez, along with his brother Álex, who has attended ‘El Hormiguero’ by surprise on Marc’s Day to give him a precious helmet -shaped cake, recalled his Strange mania with the color of underwear. “Do you continue with your mania of Fridays on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays? Pablo Motos asked. “Yes, today I have put the reds because I wanted luck. I am also a lot of black, white or gray. When the time comes they have to be blue or red, “Marc replied.

Marc and his numerous falls

The Cervera also spoke about his experience in the world of motorcycling and, in addition, said that at no time he thinks he will fall from the motorcycle in the race: “I don’t think about it. If pilot thinking what I have to do … bad. I never turn the circuit walking because I don’t like to see asphalt imperfections. I don’t like. The motorcycle will warn me. Experience helps you not take so many risks in all the laps of the race, except in five or six points where you have to assume them. If I do, it is because I have also assumed the risk … and I have paid it with many injuries. ”

Finally, Márquez mentioned that he is at a time of his “very happy” life and with “a lot of energy” to face the new MotoGP season: “I am happy, with a lot of energy. I have the best motorcycle and I am in the best team. It is in my hands if I want to fight for the title. I have worked hard to get here. ”