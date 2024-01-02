Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 2:21 p.m.



The Civil Guard is looking for the robber who last Saturday robbed a supermarket in San Javier at knifepoint and with his bare face. The thief, who was wearing a black jacket, entered through the main door, went to one of the cash registers and threatened the employee with a knife, demanding that he give him the money from the drawer, before the astonished gaze of several customers who were waiting in line. to pay.

Several people reproached the man for his action and argued with him. Finally, and after taking about a thousand euros in cash, he fled. The establishment's security cameras recorded the entire sequence and the images are in the possession of the agents, who have started an investigation to try to locate him.