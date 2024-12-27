Although it has been tried with Gladiator II and Wickedno Barbenheimer has been produced this year. That doesn’t mean 2024 was without box office magnets, although there’s no reason for optimism either. In Spain, Almost 30 million less have been collected than in 2023 and the trend marked in previous years towards a hypothetical return to pre-pandemic figures has collapsed. The 624 million that Spanish theaters released in 2019 are almost 200 million away.

Of all the years prior to the pandemic, the one that is closest is 2013, 365 fateful days for theaters in which, even so, the 500 million mark was exceeded. In part, the national collapse is explainable: the interest aroused by the aftermath of joker pales when compared to its predecessor, and revenue collection Mufasa: the lion king will fall, with six days left, on 2025. Both joker as The lion king They were released in 2019 and were overwhelming box office successes. But, What have been the triumphs of 2024?

‘Inside Out 2’ Pixar/Disney

What have been the most viewed films in Spain?

So far, our country’s favorite titles have not invented wildfire. Eight of the 10 films that are part of the ranking are sequelsa rather demoralizing upward trend in a cinematographic panorama that needs films from scratch more than ever. Of course, among the 10 most viewed feature films in Spain, there is one missing that is present on the international list: Wicked. The reason: the musical it adapts has never been performed in our country and, therefore, its scope is minimal.

Inside out 2 (Inside out 2): €45,513,970 Deadpool and Wolverine: €23,943,702 Despicable Me 4: €20,730,885 Gladiator II: €16,843,216 Dune: Part Two: €13,856,505 Father there is only one 4: €13,435,814 Moana 2: €10,379,293 wild robot: €10,179,905 Kung Fu Panda 4: €9,744,919 Break the circle: €8,656.3

‘Gladiator II’ Cinemania

What have been the most viewed films in the world?

Tastes become uniform and, consequently, what is most viewed in Nepal tends to coincide with the preferences of the Canadian public. Thus, the top three places in international collection are identical to those that appeared in the Spanish table. However, among the 10 highest-grossing feature films in the world, the fourth in Spain is missing, Gladiator IIwhich has developed phenomenally in our country. Máximo Decimus Meridio, who was born in Extremadura, is a prophet in his land.

On the other hand, the new installment of godzilla and Wicked (ranked 17th and 27th in national preference) have been liked much more outside of Spain. Venom and Bitelchús BitelchúsHowever, they were very close (in 11th and 12th position) to integrating the main ranking in our country. Who of course is not on the international table is Father there is only one 4by Santiago Segura, which nevertheless boasts a magnificent sixth place in our classification.





Furthermore, if the glut of sequels was significant in Spain, it is still cause for congratulations that there is, on the list, some unprecedented title, such as wild robot either Break the circle. In the general ranking (if we consider Wicked a prequel to The Wizard of Oz) There is not a single film that is not related to another previous one.

Inside out 2 (Inside out 2):1,632,818,780€ Deadpool and Wolverine: €1,286,223,300 Despicable Me 4: €931,893,230 Moana 2: €694,491,060 Dune: Part 2: €686,759,640 Godzilla and Kong 2: The new empire: €549,594,710 Kung Fu Panda 4: €526,466,520 Wicked: €510,746,240 Venom: the last dance: €457,160,950 Bitelchús Bitelchús: €433,620,290

Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in ‘Wicked’ Universal Pictures

What are the most viewed Spanish films of the year?

As indicated by the presence of Father there is only one 4 In the national total, Spanish cinema has not been left behind among box office successes. However, there is a chasm between the development of Santiago Segura’s film and that of the rest of his colleagues on the list. Father there is only one 4 has grossed more than the second and third highest-grossing Spanish films.

The infiltratora national silver medal in theaters, is the second highest-grossing Spanish feature film directed by a woman in history, after Now or never (María Ripoll in 2015). For its part, Atresmedia Cine, which has participated in the three most viewed Spanish films of 2024, leads again for the sixth consecutive year in this sector and obtains its highest grossing in eight years.

Father there is only one 4: €13,442,979 The infiltrator: 7,899,000 Buffalo Kids: €5,223,613 I hate summer: €5,211,627 The Benetón Family: €4,067,728 Eight Moroccan surnames: €3,286,882 The 47: €3,121,722 House on fire: €3,068,154 Little pieces: €2,546,827 The next room: €2,416,360

‘Father there is only one 4’ sony

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.