Judge Ignacio Fernández de Senespleda, head of the Commercial Court 10 of Barcelona, ​​decided this Friday to deny the precautionary measures that Barça had requested to be able to register Dani Olmo as of January 1. It is the same judge who in his day in the Gavi case did agree to the requirements requested by the club, but now he has decided differently. Barça revealed this Friday that at the same time it filed a lawsuit before the commercial court, it filed another before a court of first instance. This second lawsuit will have its resolution hearing on Monday and the club also requests precautionary measures so that the player can remain registered. The Barcelona club maintained in the first lawsuit that the footballer’s labor rights are being violated. In the second, what the club argues directly is that all the registration rules are invalid because they are regulated by an organization that they consider not competent, such as the LaLiga Delegated Commission.

If Barça does not find a solution on January 1, Olmo will be free and will have the right to compensation





Read also

Joan Josep Pallas

Unlike the Gavi case, this time LaLiga was summoned by the judge to give a statement and within the employers’ association there are three clubs such as Sevilla, Athletic and Atlético that got tough when Barça wanted to use part of the salary that Ter Stegen leaves free with his injury to register Olmo. LaLiga understands that Barcelona cannot do this since they replaced the German with Szczesny, although the Pole earns much less. This difference in criteria regarding article 77 of the regulations led the club to present the first lawsuit. Now what Barça is refuting is the entire decision system of the LaLiga Delegate Commission.

The footballer’s entourage tries to remain calm and the player went to the United States.

Barça wanted to convey peace of mind to the footballer and his entourage by assuring him that there are different ways to register him. One is the judicial one in which Barça continues to battle. The others, the marketing of a part of the VIP seats at the Spotify Camp Nou for 120 million euros, or the endorsement of the board of directors, as happened on previous occasions. Barça still lacks 60 million to comply with the rules of financial fair play. On December 31, Olmo and Pau Víctor will no longer be registered as Barcelona fans in LaLiga if the club does not find a solution. Olmo, meanwhile, is in the United States, where he participated in a promotional event in Milwaukee with NBA player Damian Lillard. From his surroundings, a message of calm but also very clear was conveyed to this newspaper. “Dani was told that there were several ways to register him and if they don’t take them forward, then the directors will have to wake up and endorse them. “He went quietly to the United States.” If Barça does not find a solution on January 1, Olmo will be free and will have the right to compensation. The mess continues.