Tekken 8 has recently arrived on Steam and the data on its debut are more than positive. The fighting game has in fact achieved a peak of 49,977 concurrent players and even at the time of writing the game isn't too far off those figures, with over 45,000 users online.

These are important numbers for Tekken 8, considering that Tekken 7 achieved a peak of around 18,900 users connected simultaneously on Steam. In other words, this is a growth of 167%.

Obviously this data does not indicate the copies sold, although it suggests that the results of the game are better than its predecessor. However, we can certainly say that there is more interest in Tekken than in the past, at least on Steam. Unfortunately, the console data is not accessible so we cannot have a complete view of the situation.