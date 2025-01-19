There was a widespread belief among fandom that the dome of Kevin Feige I was not so clear about the direction to follow. Marvel in the Multiverse Saga as he had had in the Infinity Sagaso satisfactorily concluded with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Since the latter was crowned one of the highest-grossing films in history, the next steps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe They have not been so fine-tuned, and to tell the truth, today no one is clear about what Phase we meet.

The failures or disappointments of films like The Marvels and series like secret invasion have led to this, but there are reasons to remain optimistic. The main one is the colossal blockbuster last summer of Deadpool and Wolverine (which straightens the pavilion a bit before the imminent premiere of Captain America: Brave New World this February 14), and everything related to the projected climax of the Multiverse Saga once we know that Jonathan Majors’ Kang He is no longer the villain. In exchange we will have back to Robert Downey Jr. (this time playing Doctor Death) and the return of the Russo brothers.

Such were the great revelations of the last Comic-Con. Joe and Anthony Russo return to Marvel after having directed four of their most successful films (in addition to the Avengers have Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War), so they will be responsible for a new diptych to conclude this narrative arc. Avengers: Doomsday premieres on May 1, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars he May 7, 2027.

The question is, why did they want to go back after Endgame? Well, surely because of the salary that Feige has offered them, but the Russos give other reasons in an interview with empire. Anthony admits that at first they were a little resistant to the offer: “Endgame was the end, and it took us a while to start thinking about it as something beyond an end. What really happened is that we ended up coming across an idea that encouraged us all. You can’t see it coming until it comes, and once it comes it’s like ‘this is what we need to tell’”.

So the main reason was the story that they devised together with one of their usual partners, the screenwriter Stephen McFeely. Next to Christopher MarkusMcFeely has also written the Russos’ latest film, electrical status. “There were ideas that ran through our heads but we never found the story. I remember calling Steve and saying ‘hey, crazy ideaWhat do you think if we all go back and do Secret Wars?’ And he said ‘fuck, absolutely not’. Then he hung up on me. And the next morning he called me at 7:30 and told me ‘okay, I have an idea’”.

This brings us back to the first statement the Russos gave when their signing was announced: “Why would we come back if we didn’t feel that there is a story on the same level as infinity war and Endgameif there is no seed for a really explosive idea?”, they said. On the other hand, it cannot be said that the Russos have been unemployed since they devastated the city in 2019. Endgame. Joe and Anthony produced the series Citadel and the diptych Tyler RakeIn addition to directing Cherry next to Tom Holland and two very expensive films for Netflix.

We talk about The invisible agent and of the aforementioned electrical statuswhich premieres on March 14 with the prominence of Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt and the curious honor of having the largest budget that Netflix has ever dedicated to a film. Meanwhile, the Russos already have their sights set on their return to Marvel.

