Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On Thursday, the heavyweight matches will start within the World Judo Championship, the qualifiers of which will continue in Abha Hall, in the Qatari capital, Doha, with the participation of 657 male and female players representing 99 countries, including 10 Arab teams, and the value of their prizes is one million euros.

Among the highlights of Thursday’s round is the match of our player, Gregory Aram, “24 years old”, in the weight of under 90 kg, with the Egyptian Hazem Ali, “29 years old”, who achieved positive results during his participation in the “Budapest 2018” World Championship, and the “Tashkent 2022” World Championship, and Paris. Grand Slam 2020, the “Tokyo 2020” tournament, and the most prominent results of Aram, the bronze third place, within the Islamic Solidarity 2022 tournament, which gives the meeting importance within the weight qualifiers in which 58 players participate, including one from the Emirates, another from Lebanon, and two players from Egypt.

Our player, Batsu Altan, lost her match in the preliminary round against the young Italian Toniolo Veronica in the weight of under 57 kg, as Veronica’s hand prevailed in the last part of the match, after Batsu received the second warning as a result of the prejudice of the “mouse” referees, which made her lose focus, to lose the match in time. In addition, the tournament qualifiers were deposited early, and the Canadian Christa Deguchi won the 2019 World Junior Champion, at the expense of many of the nominated players.

Japan retained its lead in the general standings of the tournament before the closing day, with 3 gold medals, two silver, and two bronze medals, followed by Canada with a gold for Krista and a bronze, Spain with a gold, and Switzerland snatched the spotlight with gold for Stamp Niels in the U-73 kg category.

On the other hand, the International Federation approved the participation of 18 countries in the Mixed Teams Championship, which will be held on May 14, as part of the current World Championship, where the Arab and African teams will represent the Moroccan national team, consisting of 12 players.