New incident in Rodalies, the commuter and medium-distance rail service in Catalonia. An electrical fire on a Manlleu (Barcelona) train forced this Tuesday night to evict passengers in a hurry and interrupt service for a few hours. The affectation aggravates the climate of frustration in recent weeks due to repeated incidents, especially after the breakdown at the Gavà station (lines R2 and R2 Sud) that opened a conflict between the Generalitat and Adif.

The fire originated around 8:00 p.m. yesterday at the Manlleu station, when the train was stopped, presumably due to an electrical problem, as can be seen in the video that a user posted on social networks. The fire generated small electrical explosions, which led to the fall of one of the catenaries.

The passengers had to flee in a hurry from inside the affected wagon and make the journey by road, according to Adif, after the service was interrupted. “Rodalies Barcelona, ​​line R3: Interruption of traffic between Manlleu and Ripoll due to an incident in the railway operation. Work is being done to solve it as soon as possible”, Adif warned through its social networks. “An alternative road transport plan between Vic and Torelló has been established,” he added. The fault has been fixed this Wednesday morning, according to the company.

The breakdown further aggravates the feeling of grievance of the passengers, who accumulate years with continuous breakdowns and incidents in Rodalies. The last case, the fire in the Gavà signaling box, whose repair affects the Rodalies (R2 and R2 Sud) and Media Distancia (R13, R14, R15, R16 and R17) lines. According to an estimate by the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, 480,000 passengers have been affected this year and some 228,000 hours have been lost between January and April.

