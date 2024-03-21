The head of the Latvian Foreign Ministry began to stutter over the issue of deportation of Russians

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins began to stutter when answering a question about the deportation of Russians due to ignorance of the language. This happened during a conversation between the head of the foreign policy department and journalist Tim Sebastian; the interview was posted on the Deutsche Welle YouTube channel (included in the Russian Federation register of foreign agent media).

Karins said that all people living in Latvia must learn the national language, adding that such a practice is common in many European countries.

Related materials:

The journalist asked why exactly the Russian-speaking residents of the country are planning to be deported due to ignorance of Latvian. The Foreign Minister tried to answer the question, but became confused and began to stutter, saying that “this is not true.”

Latvia intends to deport hundreds of Russians

On March 15, a representative of the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs of Latvia, Madara Puke, said that about 800 Russians who do not have the right to stay in the country could be deported from the republic. She clarified that exit orders will be issued with a period of 30 days. According to Puke, we are talking about Russian citizens who did not pass the Latvian language exam and did not apply for a temporary residence permit for two years.

It also became known about Riga’s intention to deport four Russians who participated in the Russian presidential elections. The department spoke about “immigration control”, which was carried out on March 17. Law enforcement officers checked the documents of Russians in line at the polling station at the Russian Embassy and detained 29 people whose residence permits had expired.

Related materials:

More than a thousand Russians have already left Latvia. Charge d'Affaires of Russia in the Baltic republic Oleg Zykov explained that residents took such a step because of Riga's unfriendly migration policy. At the same time, he clarified, entire families, including children and grandchildren, are being resettled to their homeland.

Latvia calls deportation of residents based on language legal

In February, the Constitutional Court of Latvia ruled on the legality of the deportation of Russians for not knowing the Latvian language. Unnamed Russian citizens filed a corresponding claim with the court; they asked the court to assess the compliance of paragraph 58 of the transitional provisions of the law “On Immigration” with Articles 1 and 96 of the country’s constitution. According to Riga’s position, depriving Russian citizens of residence permits and deporting them from the country due to failure to pass state exams is legal and in accordance with the constitution.

Previously, Latvia stated that the deportation of Russians from the republic is a very mild step compared to the concentration camps where Germans were interned during World War II. Despite the fact that innocent people will suffer, there is nothing terrible about it, says professor from Riga Marcis Auzins.

Russia reacted to the expulsion of compatriots

The Russian Embassy in Riga indicated that the Latvian judicial system has demonstrated its dependence on the executive branch of the republic.

The authorities in the Republic of Latvia have publicly signed their unconditional service to the opportunistic interests of the current ruling elite of Latvia, which, in an effort to annoy Russia, does not hesitate to commit reprisals against the elderly Russian Embassy in Riga

The embassy noted that amendments to Latvian migration legislation could destroy the lives of many thousands of Russian citizens.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, directly called Latvia’s decision inhumane. She stated that the actions of the authorities contradict the international obligations of this country.