He National Metereological Service (SMN) reported that in the coming days they expect strong winds in the state of Querétaro, Likewise, there will be high afternoon temperatures and little chance of rain.

On Thursday there will be winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour in the state, while maximum temperatures will be 35 to 40 degrees Celsius, according to the SMN extended weather forecast.

For Friday, isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 millimeters deep are expected in the state of Querétaro; During this day, Saturday and Sunday, winds will be recorded with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils.

The maximum temperatures will be 35 to 40 degrees during Friday and Sunday, 30 to 35 ° on Saturday and the minimum temperatures will be 0 to 5 ° C during the early hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It should be noted that during the forecast period, a low probability of rain will prevail over entities in the Mesa del Norte, the Mesa Central, west and south of the national territory.

Likewise, a hot to very hot environment will be recorded over most of the Mexican Republic.

10-Day Weather-Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro

According to The Weather Channel, the weather forecast for the next 10 days in the capital of Querétaro indicates that a sunny environment will prevail with pleasant temperatures during the day and cool temperatures at night.

Thursday the 21st: Mostly sunny, with a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 11°C. Probability of precipitation: 0%. Winds at 28 km/h.

Friday the 22nd: Sunny, with a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 11°C. Probability of precipitation: 0%. Winds at 26 km/h.

Saturday 23rd: Partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 9°C. Chance of precipitation: 3%. Winds at 20 km/h.

Sunday 24th: Partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 11°C. Probability of precipitation: 0%. Winds at 31 km/h.

Monday 25 : Partly cloudy with wind, with a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum of 8°C. Probability of precipitation: 0%. Winds at 34 km/h.

Tuesday 26 : Partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 7°C. Probability of precipitation: 0%. Winds at 24 km/h.

Wednesday 27th: Sunny, with a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 8°C. Probability of precipitation: 0%. Winds at 19 km/h.

Thursday 28: Sunny, with a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 9°C. Chance of precipitation: 2%. Winds at 19 km/h.

Friday the 29th: Sunny, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 10°C. Probability of precipitation: 0%. Winds at 19 km/h.

Saturday 30th: Mostly sunny, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 10°C. Probability of precipitation: 0%. Winds at 20 km/h.