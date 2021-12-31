Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The Emirates Club team scored its second point in the “ADNOC Professional League”, after it settled a positive 2-2 tie against its guest, Sharjah, at the “Falcons” stadium in Ras Al Khaimah in the 12th round of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

The four goals came against the “falcons” and “the King” with the head, so that the “owners of the land” scored the second point in the first official mission of the new Egyptian coach Ayman Al-Ramadi, while the “king” raised his score to 20.

“The Falcons” surprised its guest with an early goal from the header of defender Iago Leonardo in the 6th minute, which is the first goal for the UAE defense average, and the first ever for his team in the “Professional League” during the first ten minutes.

On the other hand, the “King” took advantage of a free kick to return to the match before the end of the first half, from a header by Brazilian Luan Pereira that dwelt in the net of goalkeeper Suhail Al-Mutawa, despite attempts by defender Salem Al-Aidi to remove the ball in the 29th minute.

The “Falcons” returned to repeat the scenario of the first goal from a free kick, carried out at the head of defender Iago Leonardo, who did not hesitate to deposit the net, scoring his second personal goal in the 69th minute.

Goalkeeper Suhail Al-Mutawa was bold in defending the “Al-Suqur” goal, after he blocked a free kick by Caio Lucas from over the human wall, and Al-Mutawa narrowly removed it from the corner in the 76th minute.

Brazilian Caio responded to the missed opportunity by equalizing from a header in the 81st minute, taking advantage of the “alternative” cross on Al-Dhanhani, before his team completed the match with ten players after the “captain” Shaheen Abdullah was sent off with a second warning in the 85th minute.