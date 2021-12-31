To round off the year with a flourish, Asobo Studios released a celebratory video from Microsoft Flight Simulator where some prominent members of the flight simulator community retrace the most significant moments of 2021 and talking about their expectations for what’s new next year.

The video features some of the most dedicated content creators to Microsoft Flight Simulator, such as 757spy, BeMint, CaptArash and Simtom. During the video we talk about some of the most significant experiences of 2021, including for example the launch of the Xbox Series X | S version and the events organized by the community.

As regards the expectations for 2022 most community members seem to agree that the most anticipated novelty is helicopters, as well as the Top Gun: Maverick DLC, which unfortunately didn’t arrive later this year, as well as the addition of more aircraft and airports, including those of Milan Malpensa and Cuneo Levaldigi.

We remind you that Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for Xbox Series X | S and PC. In October, the GOTY version was released, available for free to those who already own the game, and which includes a number of extras, including 5 planes.