Fernando Villavicenciowho was running as a candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, was murdered at the age of 59 last Wednesdayafter having participated in an electoral campaign rally.

According to the information available, the applicant lost his life as a result of gunshot wounds he received at the end of an event. in Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

Faced with this, his wife, Verónica Sarauz, stated that there was a failure in the security team, since they allowed her to leave through the main door of the Anderson College Coliseum instead of the back door, which was apparently the route she should follow. .

In statements given to the media Elite Radio, Sarauz explains that Villavicencio would have been instructed by his security team to leave the rally site through the main door, despite the fact that another person had done so, a general who was accompanying him. The widow said those responsible for her husband’s safety should have taken stronger measures.including the use of an armored vehicle for their departure.

“Fernando’s security team failed. The head of logistics failed. The head of security failed. Fernando should have left through the back door, as did the General Patricio Carrillo with the escort of the Police“, declared Sarauz, after the tragedy.

Likewise, he said that after what happened “the facts could not” go unpunished.

“Things are done, the country is going to hell (…) we must demonstrate our courage, otherwise the country will fall into the abyss. Tomorrow I imagine it will be the wake. This should not go unpunished“, he commented.

“Brave people win the battle”: Fernando Villavicencio, shortly before being assassinated

In one of his last demonstrations, the Ecuadorian presidential candidate had spoken out harshly against corruption and the mafia.

