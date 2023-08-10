Football | Andrés Iniesta continues his career in the United Arab Emirates

Spanish midfielder Andrés Iniesta is moving to Emirates Club, which plays in the main league of the United Arab Emirates.

Spanish football legend Andrés Iniesta39, continues his career in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirates Club publicly Iniesta’s contract on Wednesday. The club was promoted to the UAE’s premier football league at the end of last season.

The contract of Iniesta, who plays in the midfield, is one year and includes an option for the 2024–25 season.

“I am really happy to be in Ras al-Khaimah [Emiratesin kotikaupunki] and I get to wear the Emirates shirt,” Iniesta said in his post on X, the former Twitter on video.

Iniesta played his last match in Japan’s Vissel Kobe at the beginning of July. He played in the club for five years.

According to media reports Iniesta was also sought after Lionel Messi’s as a teammate to Inter Miami and the Saudi Arabian football league.

Before moving to Japan, Iniesta played for FC Barcelona. In the club, he won, among other things, four Champions Leagues and nine Spanish championships. In the Spanish national team, Iniesta celebrated the world championship once and the European championship twice.