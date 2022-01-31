When football is a family matter. Albert Gudmundsson, new signing of Genoa from Spors, is the latest scion of a dynasty that has been scoring with Iceland for four generations. Her father is former striker Gudmundur Benediktson, while her mother, Kristbjörg Ingadóttir, played in the women’s national team and is the daughter of historic bomber Ingi Björn Albertsson. And then there is the maternal great-grandfather, the namesake Albert Gudmundsson,