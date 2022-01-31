The success had by Bloodborne after its release exclusively for PlayStation 4 it was incredible, enough to inspire not only fan art, board games, comics and so on, but also a real complete demake for PS1.

We were already aware of the development of this game by some fans of FromSoftware (which, as you can see, are called precisely here Fan Software), and after 13 months of development the game is finally ready.

On the cover of the article we propose the launch trailer created specifically for the event, which alone manages to convey the idea of ​​how much care and passion has been dedicated to the project.

The title will be supported by the developers even after the launch, both through updates that will also be announced through the Twtter profile, and through direct contact with developers and communities thanks to the Discord channel.

Bloodborne it is considered one of the most beautiful and somewhat controversial titles in the universe FromSoftware, which despite the incredible success, the art behind the game, the references to the Lovecraftian imaginary and a host of fans still incredibly active, has not yet received a sequel (still loudly requested by the community).

The demake Bloodborne PS1 it is therefore a brand new challenge for all players waiting for a possible sequel, the same ones who, for example, have dedicated themselves in recent years to completing the game in all possible ways, creating different challenges each time with themselves.

If you search the net it is possible to find users who have finished the entire game without ever being hit, or even without ever using the edged weapon, or even those who have decided to complete the entire game (including bosses!) Using only the items (and those who have a modicum of experience in the qualifications, already know what it means).

Are you ready for a new hunt?