On Sunday 15 May the remnant of the war was removed in the Imperia area. Red zone from 9, trains stopped. Great tension among the bomb squads arrived in Liguria from Cuneo: “It can explode, it’s functional”

Taggia – The excavator relentlessly continues to collect and throw earth in the large and robust shapes that contain it, while three men with helmets and fluorescent jackets shape it with spades. She is building herself a shell, a shield, an armor. Stopping to talk with the fire-fighters on the bank of the Argentina stream, we understand how much care is taken in these preliminary phases in view of tomorrow morning’s operation.

