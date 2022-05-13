After a year of waiting, due to Covid restrictions that prevented the century from celebrating in 2021 Guzzi motorcycles, the dates for the 100th anniversary of the motorcycle manufacturer have been made official. The party will take place on weekend from 8 to 11 September: an unmissable event for every fan of the Eagle brand and for every lover of motorcycling and beautiful motorcycles.

In the second weekend of September Mandello will become the world center of motorcycling passion. And for such an important anniversary, the appointment will be double: after eleven years from the last edition, WYD is back – Guzzi World Days. They will join the Moto Guzzi City International Motorcycle Rally. They will be two spectacular events in a weekend that promises to be unique, to worthily celebrate one hundred years of a wonderful history. The rite of passion for Moto Guzzi will be celebrated both in the historic factory in Via Parodi 57 and in the entire Mandello del Lario.

The WYD – Guzzi World Days and the International Motorcycle Rally City of the Moto Guzzi of the Centenary will be the natural and irresistible attraction for every Guzzista yesterday and today.