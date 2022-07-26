As it was expected, Netflix has confirmed that “The Gray Man” will have a sequel. As if that were not enough, he also announced that he is preparing a spin off of the story led by Ryan Gosling.

Through a statement, streaming also mentioned that production will continue under the direction of the Russo brothers, who are also in charge of the “Rescue Mission” saga, a plot that achieved great popularity in 2020.

“The gray man” will have a second part after achieving popularity on Netflix. Photo: Netflix/Facebook

The film, inspired by the novel by Mark Greaney, stars Ryan Gosling as Sierra Six, a skilled CIA assassin who discovers the dark truth about who he works for, thus turning the agency against him. Also in the cast were Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen and Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda.

“The gray man” to the limit of criticism

Considered the most expensive Netflix film to date, “The gray man” has received great attention from the public. Only in Peru, the film is the most watched streaming.

Also, critics have talked about this plot. With divided reviews, the last film of the Russo brothers obtained in Rotten Tomatoes only a 48% acceptance and in IMDb, 6.6/10 in a vote that was attended by 50,000 users.

With a sequel on the way and a spin off, “The Gray Man” becomes the new universe that Netflix has created and in which it will place its hopes to keep its users, who in recent months have seen how their favorite series have left this platform.