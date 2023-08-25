The governor of the state of new york, Kathy Hochulsent this Thursday a letter to the president from United States, Joe Bidenasking that the Federal government “fulfills its obligation” and lend help”urgent“In the crisis unleashed by the massive arrival of immigrants in the last few months.

(We recommend you read: The US insists that it will ease the sanctions on Venezuela if there are democratic reforms).

hochulsubjected to criticized for his apparent inaction while the city of NY face the crisis -more than 100,000 immigrants arrived in a year and a half– now raises the tone in a formal letter to the White House with demands: that expedite work permits for asylum seekersa increased financial assistance yrreimbursement of certain expensesas well as spaces that serve as hostels.

Among other things, he proposed executive actions such as giving temporary protection status (TPS) specifically to applicants from Venezuela and permits for humanitarian reasons to those from other countries.

He also thanked the federal funds of 145 million dollars received, but stressed that they fall short when the high costs in which the state and the city are incurring make them project an expense of 4,500 million next year, and 12,000 million in total until 2025, while tax collection falls.

(You can read: Indictment of Trump LIVE: supporters await the former president in Georgia).

A monthly expense of 22 million

Only in deployment National Guard operatives for humanitarian response, the state is spending 22 million monthlywhich according to Hochul should assume the Federal government.

The arrival of more than 100,000 immigrants in the last year continues at a “high and unstoppable” rate, of hundreds and even thousands per week, he said, for which reason “the federal government must work with the city and the state (of New York) ) in the management of this humanitarian crisis”, since there is an “urgent need”, he urged.

According to her, the state and local administration, assured that they are “deploying all available resources and personnel” but qualified that “without any capacity or responsibility to address the cause of the flow of migrants, New Yorkers cannot therefore bear the costs “.

“I cannot ask New Yorkers to pay for what is fundamentally a federal responsibility, and I urge the federal government to take swift and meaningful action today to meet its obligation to the state of New York,” he said.

(You might be interested: The US strongly denounces SpaceX for discriminating in its hiring process).

Migrants hope to find accommodation in New York. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The governor’s pressure on Washington comes when they seem to be dropping his popularity and the mayor’s Eric Adamsfor its response to the immigration crisis, an issue in which the Mayor’s Office has redoubled communication efforts this week to try to convey the work that is being done.

Two organizations involved in helping immigrants, The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless, backed Hochul’s call for Biden, while denouncing the “political blockade in Washington that stands in the way of a national solution.”

But they insisted on Hochul’s own responsibility: “More help from the state is urgently needed to prevent people from being left languishing on the streets, as the constitutional provisions on which the right to refuge is based apply to the state just as to the city”.

EFE

(Also read: This is the prison where Donald Trump will be delivered: bedbugs, lice and violence).

More news