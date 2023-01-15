The Meloni government punishes and humiliates widows and widowers with children twice. In addition to the damage comes the insult

Beyond the damage the mockery. It looks like a movie. Or the theater of the absurd. But it is so. Not only has the government failed to remedy the very serious and absurd discrimination against single-parent families in the single allowancewho have been receiving 30 euros less per child since October because the second parent is not working (even if dead! Incredible) but since theInpscorrectly and intelligently, had applied the majority using common sense since March 2022, when the single check was born, now – if the Meloni center-right government continues in total disinterest – there is a concrete risk that about one million single-parent householdsin many cases widows and widowers with even small children, must return the arrears paid by theInps from March 2022 to September 2022.

Let’s take an example. A widowed mother with three children, not by the state (the Meloni government) does not receive 1,080 euros per month (i.e. a right) but even risks having to repay 630 euros to the‘Inpsthen to the state. Incredible and absurd. Shocking. And the government is silent for the moment with political sources who speak of “roofing problems“. Officially the government says nothing and allows the most unfortunate in life to be not only penalized once but probably twice with the return of arrears. Congratulations to the centre-right government…

