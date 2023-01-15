In politics there are no coincidences. Out of conviction and to listen to the citizens, the leaders of the PRI, PAN and PRD once again join forces, ideologies and goals for the electoral processes of 2023 and 2024.

Commitment and unity make it so that the representatives of the parties with the longest history in our country reach agreements and, as the opposition, are the containment force to stop this tsunami of mistakes with which the failed government of Morena has distinguished itself.

In common agreement, PRI, PAN and PRD will go together, first for the governments of Coahuila and the State of Mexico that will serve as a sample for the work that comes later in the rest of Mexico, it is unfortunate that MC did not join, but we hope so that you reconsider and unite, because there is still time.

The new project for the country is perceived to be strong, capable, daring, and for the future, with the unity of those who, throughout history, have created solid institutes and institutions that for many years have provided training and stability in education, health, security, Entrepreneurship and economic growth, all that “to remove it from history”, with a stroke of the pen, Morena destroyed in less than four years of government, leaving children without medicine, the sick without medical attention, children without education, farmers without credit and Mexico without any growth, the much-touted 4th transformation, turned out to be deformation and above all division.

What unifies the PRI, PAN and PRD is not just an electoral proposal, it is from the Government and the legislature, it is the need to save what was built for so many years, with achievements and mistakes, but everything perfectible, everything that an uneducated autocrat and egocentric, who campaigned for decades selling change, did nothing but destroy for trying to establish a dictatorship.

The leaders, Alejandro Moreno of the PRI; Marko Cortés from the PAN, and Jesús Zambrano from the PRD, made clear a new vision of Mexico, they know that our country is not the same as it was four, ten or fifteen years ago; Aware of the constant change, they unified ideology in favor of millions of Mexicans who have hope for a better country, integrating organized civil society as the central axis that have been protagonists in this alliance, without failed strategies that monopolize a certain population group with gifts as what makes the current tenant of the National Palace.

Va por México has proposals for the future, not yearning or pettiness, much less censorship like the one currently experienced. Va por México has clear goals for a country in constant growth and always with a vision of progress and evolution: The Va por México coalition is based on citizen participation, openness, breadth and inclusion, which seeks to overthrow the attempted dictatorship that López tried to copy of countries like Cuba and Venezuela that were plunged into misery by the tyranny that governs them.

The PRI members, PAN members, PRD members and those who are part of organized civil society, we are celebrating and we have a lot of work to do.

Va por México has everything to win in 2023 and position itself as the strongest alliance in the history of our country, where the colors merge with the sole purpose of winning the Mexicans.

