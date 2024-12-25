The Government has once again justified, despite criticism from ERC, that the Ministry of the Interior decides infiltrate police into social movements independentistas in the work of intelligence agents to “obtain information of interest to public security.”

«The activity of obtaining information from the indicated Intelligence Agents is not carried out on ideologies or social movements, but rather it is an intelligence activity for the information gathering of interest to public security,” the Executive indicated in a parliamentary response dated December 11 and consulted by Europa Press.

He responded in this way to the ERC spokesperson in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, who cited media such as ‘La Directa’ to denounce that an agent of the National Police “operated covertly for three years in pro-independence social movements.”

«This agent participated in activities and protests, reaching personal relationships with activists, a fact that has triggered several complaints for alleged sexual abuse and violation of civic rights,” said Rufián.









Lack of transparency, according to ERC

The ERC spokesperson regretted that this type of infiltration was justified by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, by maintaining that it was a “preventive measure” despite the fact that, according to Rufián, it was characterized by its “lack of transparency and by exceeding the legal limits established for these operations.”

However, in its written response the Government insists that “the State Security Forces and Bodies “They act at all times in strict compliance with the Law, with the utmost professionalism and with full subjection to constitutional values, as is typical of a State of Law.”

«Its task, at all times, is to guarantee security in order to make effective the full exercise of the fundamental rights and the public liberties of citizens,” continued the Executive.

Difference with undercover agent

As on previous occasions, the Government indicated in response to ERC that the activity of these police officers not performed as undercover agentss by virtue of article 282 bis of the Criminal Procedure Law, but rather they do so as “Intelligence Agent”, under the protection of the functions entrusted to the National Police by current regulations.

The objective, therefore, is to «capture, receive and analyze “whatever data is of interest to public order and security, and to study, plan and execute crime prevention methods and techniques,” as stipulated in article 11 of Organic Law 2/86, of March 13, of Security Forces and Bodies.