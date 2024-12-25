The authorities of Finland and Estonia launched an investigation this Wednesday to determine the causes of failures in the operation of the EstLink2, a electricity cable that connects both European countries through the Finnish Gulf.

“EstLink2 went offline after noon of Christmas Day. “The Finnish and Estonian network companies Fingrid and Elerin immediately launched an investigation into the failure together with the authorities,” reads a Fingrid statement.

The electrical connection between the Estonian station of Pussi and the Finnish station of Anttila is located out of operation and will only return to normal “once the cause of the problem has been determined.” The Finnish energy authorities have indicated that Supply has not been affected.

The Finnish company has highlighted that there are electricity transmission connections from Finland to Estonia, Sweden and Norway. This cable is one of those links and has a transmission capacity of 50 megawatts.

The cable in question extends for about 170 kilometers in length, of which about 145 are submarines: 14 run through Finnish territory and another 12 through Estonian territory. Finnish authorities have stressed that they will not provide any further updates on this matter until Thursday.