On the edge of the top-10

The first qualification of the 2024 season did not end in the best way for Lewis Hamiltonone of the most anticipated protagonists of this inaugural event of the world championship following the official announcement of his move to Ferrari in 2025. Unlike his teammate, George Russell, who set the 3rd fastest time, the seven-time world champion was unable to go beyond ninth position.

Wrong choices

A performance in stark contrast to yesterday's, with the #44 setting the absolute best time in the second free practice session. The result, as explained by the Briton to Sky Sport F1, was also the result of a different set-up from that of Russellin the hope that the decision will not have consequences on the race.

Praise to the whole team

For the rest, Hamilton congratulated not only his compatriot, but also the entire team, which, thanks to the work carried out in the winter and during the tests, managed to create the conditions to bring the new W15 closer to the Red Bull after last year's problems:

“For me it is not a return to reality after yesterday's weather – he has declared – I think George's position is fantastic, he did an exceptional job today and highlights how great the team's work was. It's fantastic for us to be just 3 tenths from pole, it was a huge step forward. I think George managed to best express the car's potential. I chose a different strategy with the set-up and I struggled in qualifying, I hope it doesn't hinder me tomorrow too.”