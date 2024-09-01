Athletics | Reetta Hurskee’s direct words about the harsh treatment after the Olympics: “Somehow I bumped a lot”

Athletics|Reetta Hurske felt that she was in an unpleasant situation.

Helsinki

Finland hurdler star Reetta Hurske ended his season with the desired result at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the match against Sweden. Finland took the expected triple victory from its successful sport.

SE woman Lotta Harala won with a time of 13.05, a hair’s breadth ahead of Hurskek, who ran the same time.

“There was a really good atmosphere in the stadium. It’s wonderful how Finns are encouraged here above all, but Swedes as well. It was great to compete here”, Hurske mused.

“Yes, this was something that was worth pursuing after Paris,” Hurske sighed.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Hurskeen would have considered digging a little deeper than usual for motivation at the end of the summer of two prestigious competitions, especially when things turned out the way they did in Paris. Hurske bitterly qualified from the Olympic quarter-finals he was aiming for with only a couple of thousandths of a difference. His collection time was 12.83.

“Now I have already recovered quite well. If you had asked a week and a half ago, then even a little weaker. But yes, this gradually, through rest,” said Hurske.

of Paris after Hurske opened up about the very unpleasant messages he received in the story section of his Instagram account, in which he was barked at mercilessly.

“Sometimes you wonder how mean people can be to others,” he wrote at the time.

The harsh feedback felt unfair, especially when the semi-final had run away with only a narrower margin.

“I don’t really know where it came from at that point compared to how I felt I performed. Well, in terms of results, it was all due to the fact that I was two thousandths slower than the second in my race,” said Hurske.

His elimination after Hurske became the target of media coverage, when Yle published a video clip from the interview area, in which Hurske reacted strongly after the end of the last round of collection. The uproar was born because Lotta Harala ran on from the set, after which Hurske slapped his hand and fell to his knees, looking very upset.

The violent reaction attracted a lot of attention. Hurske explained what happened to Sanoma in a message.

“My reaction was related to the time shown on the board, not to Lota’s performance. I missed the continuation by thousandths, but in that round the time would have been enough for the continuation. That made it even more annoying. I am really happy for Lota. We are from the same club and we cheer each other on,” said Hurske.

Former The SE woman feels that the discussion about the issue in the media contributed to the rude messages she received.

“Now I have to say quite honestly that I feel bad that I got so much from the media that I bet it fed quite a lot on the kind of comments I got.”

At the Olympic Stadium, Hurske revealed that the nasty messages in Paris felt even worse than usual.

“At that point, I was having a bit of a weaker moment, so it kind of bumped up a lot. I rarely care about those negative comments, even though at that point they seem a bit annoying,” he said.

Hurske says that he has already gotten over it relatively well.

“It really helped me that I wrote to myself openly what I think about it. In the future, I would hope that I would be able to put my own feelings into words myself, and not draw conclusions without having given anything to it myself.”