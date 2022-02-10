Sinaloa.- The resource with which they paid the requested bank credits was from the State Government of Sinaloa and not of an extraordinary resource of the federation, explained the Secretary of Administration and Finance, Enrique Díaz Vega.

To pay the second fortnight and the Christmas bonus of State Government workers at the end of last year, loans were requested from 1.5 billion pesos to banking institutions which were settled 14 and 15 days later paying more than three million pesos of interest, the state official explained. How, to what and under what conditions the credits were requested can be consulted at this league.

According to the official, the one thousand 600 million pesos that the federation delivered at the end of December and with which the credits were settled were resources of the state government which had been used to carry out payroll payments and benefits of some federal education workers. Instead of waiting for resources from the federation when the state government detects a problem with federal workers, it confronts it and then collects this resource, in the case of the interests of the banking institutions, the state government absorbed them.

The official assured that this year great care will be taken to save the more than three billion pesos that are required to close the payroll at the end of the year and thus not request credits.

The state official clarified this issue after Senator Mario Zamora Gastelum denounced that there was very little transparency about this credit.