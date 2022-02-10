Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, President of the Museum of the Future in Dubai, affirmed that the Museum of the Future reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God preserve him”, about preparing for the future and anticipating its changes and developments, by presenting a monument Scientific and civilized by international standards, to study the future and design its ideas and directions.

This came during a media meeting with His Excellency yesterday, which was attended by representatives of local media institutions in the country, in which His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation participated. .

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, stressed, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s passion for the future has placed Dubai and the UAE at the center of new future changes, and His Highness has always enjoyed a forward-looking vision that made him think before others of establishing specialized complexes for the Internet and media, as His Highness launched Dubai Internet City and Dubai City. For the media, and transformed the government into an e-government and then into a smart government, and His Highness’s passion for the future made him realize the necessity of holding an event that brings together the world’s governments, which was represented by the launch of the “World Summit of Governments”, which has become today one of the most important global events that includes a group of experts and future foresights from From all over the world, the idea of ​​the Museum of the Future was born, in line with His Highness’ directives to hold an exhibition throughout its holding period, to anticipate the future in all social, economic and development sectors. Today, the idea has crystallized further into a global scientific platform that brings together thinkers and innovators and creates an intellectual movement from Dubai to the world.”

In front of a number of local newspaper editors and TV channel directors, His Excellency Al Gergawi made it clear that the museum will turn into a permanent destination to review the future of the world and learn about the most important technologies that humanity awaits during the coming decades, in cooperation with a selection of international partners and research institutions specialized in studying challenges. Present and future and provide new and innovative solutions. He stressed the museum’s primary role in embracing and keeping pace with the scientific and knowledge elites and talents at the level of the region and the world.

His Excellency added: “The museum’s content and exhibits will be sustainably enhanced and nourished with the latest technical achievements and the latest scientific discoveries, in a way that maintains the museum’s dynamism and vitality, and allows the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE to keep pace with future achievements and changes.”

His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, drew attention to the museum’s goals of attracting creative ideas and keeping pace with the global lead in exploring and adopting the latest artificial intelligence technologies and future foresight, and participating in designing the future of The world, through global workshops launched from the Emirate of Dubai, to consolidate the excellence of the UAE and enhance its position as a pivotal player in shaping future trends and changes. His Excellency the scholars also reviewed the most prominent characteristics and features that this unique global edifice offers, which are in line with the UAE strategy for artificial intelligence, and contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, and accelerating the implementation of development programs and projects to reach the future, by relying on artificial intelligence and human creativity in determining The future and draw its most prominent features. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said during the media meeting: “The Museum of the Future is the most beautiful building on earth, as described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It is an architectural and civilization icon with unique engineering and completely new technologies. It is considered one of the most complex architectural projects in the world, and is classified as an “engineering miracle”.

The most beautiful building

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had revealed the date of the launch of the United Arab Emirates Museum of the Future during a tweet on his official account on Twitter, in which he said that 2022 will be an exceptional year for the United Arab Emirates, God willing, and that the country will launch to the world the most beautiful building On the face of the earth on February 22, 2022.