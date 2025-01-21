The delegate of the Sánchez Government in Madrid, Francisco Martín, has joined the offensive that the PSOE and Más Madrid have activated in the Assembly against Isabel Díaz Ayuso, his partner and his chief of staff, in an attempt to try to put against the ropes to the regional president just when Justice tightens its grip on the State Attorney General for the case of revelation of secrets. Martín has demanded that Ayuso give explanations about his partner’s activities and has criticized that he has “escaped” on his last institutional trip, to the capital of Peru.

Martín has tried to place the focus on Ayuso’s boyfriend and has asked to know “what is behind the confessed crimes” of Alberto González Amador and the hiring “of that no longer so particular man” with the Community of Madrid.

“I think that is where the crux is and where we should be focused,” he said, in response to the case opened against the State Attorney General, for an alleged revelation of secrets from Ayuso’s partner.

The Government delegate considers it “essential” that Ayuso gives explanations in the Assembly about her partner’s activities and “stops escaping.” «He has been touring the world for a few days, I don’t know if it is right that it is covered by the taxes of the people of Madrid, but the time has come for him to give explanations in relation to how the Madrid Health Ministry contracts with a company that is his partner’s main client and how around this operation there are a series of confessed crimes and it is not known what other issues there may be. Martín defends that Ayuso’s partner appear before Justice as soon as possible.









At the same time, the Socialist Group in the Madrid Assembly has registered a battery of questions addressed to the president of the Community of Madrid and has requested her appearance in Plenary to explain the efforts of her Chief of Staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, to the understand that he “lied” in his statement before the Supreme Court in the case in which the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, is being investigated for alleged revelation of Alberto González Amador’s secrets.

If you lie in court, you resign. And Mr. Miguel Ángel Rodríguez has lied. Mrs. Ayuso, fire your chief of staff and go to the Assembly to explain your boyfriend’s shenanigans. People from Madrid deserve answers, not tropical getaways like Hernán Cortés. pic.twitter.com/4qpwFKRtH6 — PSOE Madrid (@psoe_m) January 20, 2025

The socialists will take the questions to the first plenary session of the year, on February 6, during the control session to try to get Ayuso to give explanations.

More Madrid, which has requested the appearance of Alberto González Amador himself, something that, predictably, will be rejected by the Assembly Table, focuses its focus on criticism of the judge who is investigating the State Attorney General for being “the favorite” of the PP and “protect” Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Chief of Staff of President Ayuso.

From the Popular Party, the spokesperson in the Assembly, Carlos Díaz-Pache, has responded to Manuela Bergerot’s party: “More Madrid only makes noise to cover up its complicity in the corruption of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Mónica García,” he wrote in the networks.