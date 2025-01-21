They will make people talk
He is 23 years old and has Honduran blood. He lives in Barcelona and trains between Sierra Nevada and Sant Cugat. On Sunday he snatched the Spanish record from Mariano García and became the world leader
He glides around the track as if he were always running the last lap. Josué Canales (Central District, Honduras, 2001) is the fashionable boy in Spanish athletics. Last Sunday, in Luxembourg, he masterfully dominated the 800 meters of the World Indoor Tour, won…
