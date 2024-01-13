Do it like this | Do you have to kill the mice that sneaked into the summer house? A rodent researcher tells you how to act

On the left is a wood mouse and on the right is a wood vole. Wood mice can be recognized by their large eyes and ears. Wood voles have small ears and a reddish back.

Heikki Henttonen, who has studied rodents for more than 50 years, tells how to get rid of mice and moles that get inside. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

small, black papanas reveal that uninvited guests have entered: rodents.

When the weather gets colder in autumn, wood mice and wood voles go in search of shelter and food. A suitable place is often found in outbuildings, but rodents can also get into cabins and residential buildings.

Climate warming has expanded the distribution area of ​​wood mice.