This Wednesday, the Government assured social agents that more than 47.6 billion euros from the funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan They have already reached the real economy.

The Executive has reported this after the meeting of the Social Dialogue Table with the social agents to report on the execution of the investments and reforms of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

At the meeting, the progress recorded during 2024 in the execution of the Recovery Plan, both reforms and investments, including the deployment of strategic projects or Pertes, was updated. Likewise, all members of the Board have been informed of the presentation of a specific Addendum to the Plan for the recovery and relaunch of the area affected by dana in Valencia, which will allow the rechanneling of around 1.5 billion euros.

Furthermore, it has been valued the necessary involvement of all public administrations and the social agents to continue with the good performance in the investments and reforms linked to the Recovery Plan.









At the meeting, chaired by the first vice president and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, reported on the progress that has been made in the execution of the Recovery Plan in the last year. As regards the investments linked to the Plan, as of December 31, they had already been called almost 77.5 billion euros of the fundswhich means that Spain has already summoned practically all of the allocated non-refundable funds.

Of all the funds called, more than 49,600 million correspond to the General State Administration and more than 27,700 to the autonomous communities.

Of them, more than 47,600 have already been resolved and have reached the real economywhich means that they already have specific beneficiaries. In this regard, it was reported that SMEs are the main beneficiaries of the Plan funds, with around 40% of the funds allocated.

Likewise, information has been provided on the evolution of the financial instruments of the Recovery Plan, with the deployment of the ICO lines, the Autonomous Resilience Fund, the Co-investment Fund or the Social Impact Fund, which are already operational and carrying out the first operations. .

In this sense, Corps has highlighted the deployment of the Autonomous Resilience Fund managed by the European Investment Bank Group, with the approval of the first six operations for an amount close to 1,000 million euros; and the ICO Verde and ICO Empresas y Emprendedores lines, which are endowed with 22,000 million and 8,000 million euros to facilitate financing on favorable conditions; and the ICO-Housing Line, aimed at strengthening the social or affordable housing stock, which will finance the construction or rehabilitation of around 25,000 homes.

The Government has also explained to the social agents that it is negotiating with the European Commission a specific Addendum to the Plan for the recovery and relaunch of the area affected by the damage, which provides for a reprogramming of around 1,500 million euros of the Recovery Plan. to allocate them exclusively to the recovery, modernization and relaunch of the affected area.