The Spanish Association of Consulting Companies (AEC) has presented this afternoon a proposal for an agreement to the unions for the renewal of the ‘XIX State Collective Agreement for consulting companies, information technologies and market and public opinion studies’.

With this approach, carried out within the framework of the negotiating table, a principle of agreement was reached, waiting for it to be ratified by both parties. After months of constructive dialogue, the renewal of the agreement is expected to benefit the more than 280,000 consulting professionals throughout Spain from January 1, 2025.

Sources familiar with the negotiation point out that this agreement reflects “the commitment to the well-being of the professionals of the associated companies and their ability to adapt to the demands of the current labor market.”

Specifically, the new agreement would include a 4% increase in salary tables for 2025, followed by 3% increases in 2026 and 2027, which represents a cumulative increase of 10% in three years.

“This principle of agreement has been possible thanks to collaboration and constructive dialogue and reaffirms the commitment of consulting companies to excellence and innovation in the sector,” add the same voices.

On the part of the unions, CCOO openly expressed its satisfaction for “achieving what, in its opinion, were the two main objectives of this negotiation: reaching an agreement before the expiration on December 31 of the current text and overlapping both, avoiding delays and losses of purchasing power, and to do so without taking a step back, without concessions, issues that, individually, are already important, but added together they are a milestone for the sector.

Furthermore, CCOO highlighted that this agreement is entirely the result of dialogue and a well-executed negotiating strategy, without the need to carry out mobilizations, and without this having prevented achieving an improvement in conditions.