In the last few hours, all of Mississippi – and the United States in general- was shocked by what was the serious accident that took place on Interstate 20near Bovina, in Warren County, which involved a bus and left serious injuries with fatalities.

Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined that The seven people who died from the act were of Mexican nationalitywhile, in turn, There are another 30 seriously injured who are receiving appropriate medical care.

NTSB official Todd Inman told reporters at a news conference broadcast on the agency’s official YouTube channel how the crash occurred: “There are some facts that we do know. This accident occurred (…) when A 2018 Volvo bus traveling westbound on Highway 20 (…) suffered a left tire failure from the front. At that point the vehicle rolled over onto its left side.”

In any case, as Inman explained, the investigation is still ongoing, so the investigation is in a preliminary stage and the final results will be known, at least, within 30 days, in the middle of the Shock over the deaths of those travelling on the bus carrying 41 passengers plus a driver and a co-pilot.

He also requested that any citizen who witnessed the accident contact the authorities to provide relevant information about what happened. The bus was traveling from Atlanta to Dallas and was operated by a company called Autobuses Regiomontanos.

Details on the Mexicans who died in Mississippi

The seven deceased people were identified and it was learned that they were of Mexican nationality. According to the press report, six of them died on the spot, while another died while already in the hospital. Mexican authorities have already regretted what happenedas Alicia Bárcena, foreign secretary of that country, did on her official X account.

“I extend my most sincere condolences to the families of the 7 people of Mexican origin who unfortunately died. in a bus accident in Mississippi. We reiterate our commitment to provide all necessary assistance,” said Bárcena, representing the Mexican government.