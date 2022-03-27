José Ramón Carrasco presents the award to Fernando Martínez, owner of El Vinagrero, in the presence of the General Director of Tourism and the mayor of La Unión / Vicente Vicens / AGM

With its 112 years behind it, after having gone through wars, economic crises and pandemics, the El Vinagrero de La Unión restaurant hosted the award ceremony for the XV Mursiya Mezze Prize, which is awarded annually by the Murcia Gourmet Club. The veteran Unionense restaurant, currently run by the marriage formed by Fernando Martínez and Mamen Pini, obtained the highest score awarded by the members of this gastronomic club among all those who visited it in the last two years. The complex circumstances caused by the pandemic forced the awards to be canceled for a year. In the final list of the most voted, El Vinagrero was accompanied by the restaurants CP8 of Cabo de Palos and Odiseo.

The president of the Club, José Ramón Carrasco, wanted to thank, before the 70 attendees, “the professionals of the Hospitality Industry of the Region for the fact that, despite the difficult circumstances of these two years, they have always received us with a smile in the mouth”. For his part, Fernando Martínez Olmos, owner of the restaurant, stated that “I have always felt like an ambassador for my people and very proud that my restaurant is the reason why many people come to visit it.”

The event and the subsequent meal -which reproduced the one served when the establishment received a visit from the club- were attended by the Mayor of La Unión, Pedro López, and the General Director of Tourism, Juan Francisco Martínez. The evening was completed at dessert with a performance -La Unión manda- by David Contreras, semi-finalist cantaor of cante de las Minas, and Antonio Muñoz Fernández, player, son of Encarnacion Fernández (two mining lamps).