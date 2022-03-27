Genetics leaves almost exact resemblances between siblings, parents and sons, daughters or different relatives. Almost exact copies in the physical whose life then shapes the personality making very different paths for both. Sometimes the resemblances are just coincidence that they don’t have to have any kind of bioburden.

Something like this happened to Thomas Partey, an Arsenal player, in the concentration with the Togo team. After beating Sierra Leone 3-0 on the 24th, the gunner player continued with the selection and coincided in the concentration with a fan whom he invited to come in after seeing that they were ‘drunk’.

This was shared on Tiktok by his teammate Daniel Kofi Kyereh, a player for Sankt Pauli in the German Second Division. Under the title ‘Thomas Partey and Thomas after Partey’ making a play on words with the appearance of Thomas returning from a party (party in English, very similar to the middle name), the video begins to go viral on social networks.

In this, youBoth Daniel and his teammates can’t help laughing when they see the resemblance between fan and player. He also came with the Arsenal shirt, a team in which Thomas now plays after leaving Atlético de Madrid several seasons ago.