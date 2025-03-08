Moripes and cannibalism pigs in farms with animal welfare stamps

The Aragon Government has opened a sanctioning file against the agra pur sl farmer exploitation, dedicated to the breeding and fattening of pigs, located in Alfamén, Zaragoza. AGRA PUR meat is mainly allocated to the production of the Teruel Dop ham, which is distributed in large supermarket chains.

The file begins after the verifications made by the competent authorities, which confirmed the irregularities reported by the organization Animal equality.

The graphic tests obtained show serious situations of cannibalism, aggressiveness, injuries, open wounds and deformities due to the lack of surveillance and veterinary care, malnutrition, unhealthy conditions and extreme overcrowding, dirty water, extreme temperatures, presence of rats and raticidal, and abandoned corpses and without withdrawing in common areas, which also means a serious sanitary risk.

The infringing behaviors detected against well -being and animal health regulations, but also of food safety and hygiene, because all these pigs were destined for the consumption chain, leading to economic fines of up to 100,000 euros in terms of animal welfare, the closure of the establishment and withdrawal of administrative authorization.

These conditions seem to be recurring, so animal equality has requested the complete traceability of the pigs object of the images to trace their origin and destination, which provides comprehensive control over animals and ensures transparency in the supply chain.

In this case, the evidence of the denounced facts occurred months before the inspection carried out to the exploitation, which shows that the irregularities have persisted over time. In this regard, remember that the provisions established in the legislation are ineffective if inspections are not carried out, since these are crucial to guarantee the effectiveness of the regulations, given its preventive nature. However, the National Animal Welfare Control Program in livestock farms, of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, requires a very low minimum rate of inspections, which will depend on the circumstances and resources available by the competent authorities of the autonomous communities and, in any case, “in order to control 3 % of the total inspectable sub -exploons, it is desirable to reach 5 % and overcome in any case.

We want to highlight the insufficiency of inspections and the lack of monitoring, which allows these illegal practices to continue without being detected in time.





On its website, AGRA PURAs assures the animal welfare certificates IAWS (Interporc Animal Welfare Spain), IBAW (Iberian animal welfare) and Welfair (Welfare Animal Welfare), which accredit that concrete rules that exceed the legal regulations in force, favoring a continuous improvement that guarantees consumers that these animals have been created following the best production practices. However, although swine exploitation claims to comply with high standards of animal welfare, through various independent stamps, evidence obtained by animal equality shows completely opposite conditions, which, at least, questions the validity of said stamps.

The other farm denounced, to which the Aragonese government has opened sanctioning file, is located in the municipality of Ontiñena (Huesca) and allegedly linked to the company Joaquín Bayona and CIA; Paradoxically, this company announces on its official website to have been the first in the sector to obtain the seal in animal welfare certified by AENOR.





The findings obtained show once again than the extreme conditions, the lack of attention and unhealthiness, and the abuse suffered by animals in Spain are not exceptions but the norm. Animal Equality has repeatedly documented, in numerous investigations carried out for more than fifteen years, similar practices in the pig industry in Spain.

As a society, we cannot be indifferent to this violence. It is essential to take both collective and individual measures. While we continue working on the legal protection of animals and demanding deep reforms, we must remember the importance of our role as food consumers to face this cruel industry.