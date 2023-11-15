The gladiator: plot, cast, sentences and streaming of the film on Canale 5

This evening, 15 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, Gladiator will be broadcast, a 2000 colossal film directed by Ridley Scott, starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Richard Harris, Oliver Reed and Tomas Arana. Crowe plays the loyal general Maximus, who is betrayed when Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, assassinates his father and seizes the throne. Enslaved, Maximus reappears in the arena among the ranks of gladiators to avenge the murder of his family and his emperor. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the year 180 AD, the general Maximus Decimus Meridius leads the Roman army to victory during the war against the Marcomanni in Germany, earning the respect of the elderly Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, who, ill and feeling close to the end, does not accept his son Commodus as his successor, considering him unsuitable for the role, and designates the general Maximus, seeing in him the son he would have liked to have in Commodus’ place: Marcus Aurelius intends to entrust him with the task of restoring the republic by returning power to the senate, or to the Roman people, as it occurred before the advent of the imperial age. Commodus, disappointed and distressed by his father’s choice, kills him by suffocating him with his own chest before the parent makes his decision public. Maximus understands that the emperor did not die of natural causes but was killed by his son; he therefore refuses to submit to Commodus, who then gives orders to general Quintus, head of the Praetorian Guard and friend of Maximus, to have him beheaded and crucify his family.

Gladiator: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Gladiator, but who is the full cast of the film? Here is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Russell Crowe: Maximus Decimus Meridio

Joaquin Phoenix: Commodus

Connie Nielsen: Augusta Lucilla

Oliver Reed: Next

Richard Harris: Marcus Aurelius

Derek Jacobi: Senator Gracchus

Djimon Hounsou: Juba

David Schofield: Senator Hawk

John Shrapnel: Senator Gaius

Tomas Arana: Fifth

Ralf Moeller: Hagen

Spencer Treat Clark: Lucius Verus

David Hemmings: Cassius

Tommy Flanagan: Cicero

Giannina Facio: Massimo’s wife

Giorgio Cantarini: son of Massimo

Omid Djalili: Slave and cattle seller

Chris Kell: kidnapped scribe

Tony Curran: Spy

Mark Lewis: Spy

John Quinn: Valerius

Alun Raglan: Praetorian

Charlie Allan: leader of the Germanic barbarians

David Nicholls: giant man

Phrases

We have seen the plot and cast, but what are the famous quotes from Gladiator? Here are some:

Maximum Decimo Meridio: “On my signal, unleash hell.”

Maximum Decimo Meridio: “Brothers! What we do in life echoes in eternity!”

Maximum Decimo Meridio: “If you find yourself alone, riding on green prairies with the sun on your face, don’t worry too much, because you will be in the Elysian fields, and you will already be dead.”

Marcus Aurelius: “There was a dream once that it was Rome, you could only whisper it, anything louder than a sigh would have made it vanish, it was so fragile. I fear that she will not survive the winter”.

Maximum Decimo Meridio: “The time of honors will soon be over for you, prince.”

Maximum: “My house is in the hills of Trujillo. A very simple place, pink stones that warm up in the sun and a vegetable garden that smells of herbs during the day and jasmine at night. Beyond the gate there is a gigantic poplar, fig, apple and pear trees. The soil, Marco, is black, black as my wife’s hair, vineyards on the southern slopes, olive trees on the northern ones, little horses play with my son who wants to be one of them”.

Maximum Decimo Meridio: “Three weeks from now, I will reap my harvest. Imagine where you want to be, because that’s how it will be! Close ranks! Follow me!”

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Gladiator live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 15 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform.