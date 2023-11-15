Apple has released the third beta version of iOS and iPadOS 17.2, along with macOS Sonoma 14.2 and tvOS 17.2.

These new releases focus primarily on bug fixes and performance optimizations, but also feature some interesting news. The iOS 17.2 beta introduces some features that were announced at the time of the iPhone 15 presentation event in September. Without a doubt, the introduction of the option to record “Space Videos” on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max arouses greater curiosity.

It’s about Immersive 3D movies that will be supported in the future on Vision Pro.

Space Videos With the new update, the iPhone 15 Pro will be able to record in “Spatial Video” mode The beta version of iOS 17.2 introduces an intriguing feature: the ability to record spatial videos with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Identifiable by a dedicated icon, these videos, recorded at 30 frames per second at 1080p, they will capture images in 3D, using the combination of the ultrawide and main cameras. When Vision Pro is released in early 2024, it will be possible to enjoy space videos through your Apple headset. See also The new Avatar movie already has a release date | Atomix Recordings in this mode take up approximately 130 MB of storage space per minute; at present, they are displayed on the phone like normal high-resolution videos, without the possibility of enjoying them in 3D. Enabling spatial video recording requires access to the “Camera” section in Settings, where the toggle “Space video for Apple Vision Pro“. Another new feature of iOS 17.2 concerns the implementation of warnings for sensitive content also in the previews of the Contacts and Phone apps.

These will automatically blur the frames, also extending to AirDrop transfers, iMessage and FaceTime video messages. Also, iOS 17.2 introduces the Journal appwhich uses machine learning to suggest moments to annotate based on user activity, such as photos taken, workouts, music listened to, and more.

Further additions To upgrade to the beta, users must join one of the Developer Beta or Public Beta programs In the iOS 17.2 beta, the “Coverage” menu has been moved to the general settings. Additionally, Siri, awaiting further implementations thanks to artificial intelligence, is now able to provide estimated time of arrival with Apple Maps and provides altitude information. See also The Witcher 3 next-gen: ray tracing and performance modes tested on PS5 and Xbox Series X To install beta versions, users must be Sign up for the Developer Beta or Public Beta program for free based on their interest.

Once this is done, it will be possible to update directly from the settings, having as a requirement a Wi-Fi connection and a residual charge of 50% or, alternatively, 20% autonomy if the device is connected to the power supply. The update process for watchOS 10.2 also requires connection to the charger and 50% battery remaining.



