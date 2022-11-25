The German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) approved a comprehensive reform of the unemployment benefits system, today, Friday, which is expected to be signed into law by the Council of States (Bundesrat) later in the day.

The legislature’s support means that the current long-term unemployment benefit program, known as Hartz IV, will be replaced by a plan known as Basic Income in January.

The result of the Bundestag vote came with 557 votes in favor, 98 against, with two abstentions.

The new benefits will be more generous and aim to reduce the pressure on unemployed Germans.