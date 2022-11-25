The weekly Covid monitoring by the ISS-Ministry of Health “is totally anachronistic and wrong. They give us viral circulation data by measuring parameters, Rt, incidence, without telling us what kind of patients arrive at the hospital but only that there are people with a positive swab. This doesn’t mean anything, one account is an asymptomatic found for screening in the hospital, another is a patient who arrives with pneumonia and must be hospitalized. They are reports that compute numbers. Saying that there has been a 2% increase in people in hospital means nothing”. So Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia, told Adnkronos Salute.

“In my ward I certainly have people hospitalized with Covid but no one is as sick as in 2020-21, I also have many who are positive for the Covid swab after being hospitalized – he adds – I was hoping this policy of serial tamponade would change, it is bringing us face to face with two weights and two measures: we put a person with the flu in a normal ward and one with Covid in a bunker. Today all this makes no sense”.

Sars-CoV-2 “circulates everywhere and is causing millions of infections and does no damage. We need a different logic, we protect the most fragile, for this we need more specific numbers. I hope – he concludes – that we will end up with the Covid wards , but bubbles are created where the patient enters by specialty, if he has a cardiological problem he goes to the ward where there will be a bubble, a separate room, for those with Covid. The huge lazzarettos for positive people are over.