The General’s Daughter: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film

Tonight, Thursday 22 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, The General’s Daughter will be broadcast, a 1999 film directed by Simon West, based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Paul Brenner, a Vietnam War veteran and CID non-commissioned officer now operating under the alias of Frank White as a Marine sergeant major, is assigned by his friend Colonel William Kent to investigate an arms trafficking ring at Fort MacCallum in Georgia. At the same time, the body of Captain Elizabeth Campbell, a professor of psychological warfare and daughter of General Joseph Campbell, who is close to retirement and running for Vice President of the United States, is discovered inside the base.

The girl’s body, naked and tied, suggests rape, and, for this reason, Paul, who is immediately assigned the investigation, is supported by his colleague and former lover Sarah Sunhill, an army psychologist who specializes in cases of sexual violence. The two, with the collaboration of Kent, have 48 hours before the FBI takes over the case and the general’s orderly, Colonel Fowler, orders them to give him the name of anyone they intend to arrest, before transmitting it to the federal authorities.

During the search of Elizabeth’s house, many sadomasochistic objects and some videotapes are discovered, which show the girl subduing some masked men. Paul and Sarah, against the law, decide to keep everything and transport it to the base but, while Paul is taking the videotapes away, he is attacked from behind by a man who steals them. Later, Sarah is also attacked by some hooded soldiers, who try to persuade her not to investigate the military.

The autopsy on Elizabeth’s body establishes death by strangulation and excludes rape; suspicions seem to fall on Colonel Robert Moore, Elizabeth’s direct superior and her psychologist, after his fingerprints were taken from the girl’s dog tag. Colonel Moore, who in the meantime has been released by Kent and placed under house arrest, is found to have committed suicide with a gunshot, while Captain Jake Elby, a member of the general’s staff, identified as one of Sarah’s attackers, tells her and Paul of a difficult relationship between Elizabeth and her father and that the woman’s anomalous sexual life was the cause of this, a thesis confirmed by Colonel Donald Slesinger, psychologist at the West Point Academy, who tells them that, at the end of her first year at the academy, during an exercise Elizabeth had been raped by some cadets, after being tied to the ground with tent pegs.

The General’s Daughter: The Cast

We have seen the plot of The General’s Daughter, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

John Travolta: warrant officer Paul Brenner

Madeleine Stowe: Warrant Officer Sara Sunhill

James Cromwell: General Joseph Campbell

Timothy Hutton: Colonel William Kent

Leslie Stefanson as Captain Elizabeth Campbell

James Woods: Colonel Robert Moore

Boyd Kestner: Captain Jake Elby

Daniel von Bargen as Sheriff Yardley

Chris Snyder: Deputy Wes Yardley

Clarence Williams III: Colonel George Fowler

Mark Boone Jr.: Sergeant Dalbert Elkins

John Beasley: Colonel Donald Slesinger

Brad Beyer: Captain Bransford

John Benjamin Hickey as Captain Goodson

John Frankenheimer: General Sonnenberg

Michael Swiney: Sergeant

Brent Miller: Soldier in the Locker Room

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The General’s Daughter live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Thursday 22 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.