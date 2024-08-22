Dirty Game – The Mysteries of Sport: Previews of the First Episode (Replay)

This evening, Thursday 22 August 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Gioco biondo – I misteri dello sport will be broadcast, a TV program of the talk show, documentary and investigative genre already broadcast from 16 February to 29 March 2024. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews

The program was born as a documentary and deals with the most mysterious cases in sports through exclusive interviews, unpublished documents, direct testimonies and narrative flashbacks, thus revealing the intimate and dark side of the various protagonists. The first episode aired tonight will talk about Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius (Johannesburg, 22 November 1986), the former South African sprinter, Paralympic champion in 2004 in the 200 meters and in 2008 in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, sentenced in 2017 by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Johannesburg to thirteen years and six months in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ​​which occurred in 2013.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Dirty Game – The Mysteries of Sport live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – August 22, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.