THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11:17



The Ramón Gaya Museum in Murcia opened this week an exhibition of the painter’s objects: ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’. These miscellaneous pieces include a wide range of everyday things that were found in the house-studio of Ramón Gaya (1910-2005) in Valencia. «Everyday objects, ordinary and simple: painting materials such as palettes, brushes, bamboo pens or spatulas; postcards; books from his personal library; folk pottery; reproductions of works by Van Gogh, Velázquez, Rosales, Michelangelo, Japanese painters… All these simple things were an indispensable part of the painter’s environment. They were always within his reach », recalls the director of the museum, Rafael Fuster.

Ramón Gaya lived surrounded by reproductions, he always had one on a table or hung on the wall; He placed some objects around it and created an atmosphere around that picture that later served as the theme for his paintings: «It was my way –the painter will tell us– of communicating with the usual painting, it was a controversial attitude, controversial without shouting».

Still life in Malaga



On the other hand, ‘El bodegón del naipe’, by Ramón Gaya, is exhibited at the Museo Thyssen in Málaga until 4 September. The work, which is part of the collection of the Ramón Gaya Museum in Murcia, is included in an exhibition dedicated to Spanish art of the 1920s and 1930s. This Monday the exhibition ‘Real{isms} was inaugurated at the Thyssen Museum in Malaga. New figurations in Spanish art between 1918 and 1936’. In it we also find works by artists of the stature of Togores, Pere Pruna, Rosario de Velasco, Ángeles Santos, Valverde Lasarte, Maruja Mallo, Gargallo, Timoteo Pérez Rubio, Rafael Pellicer, Rafael Durán, Camps, Dalí, Sunyer, Picasso, Miró , Bores, Barradas, Óscar Domínguez, Benjamín Palencia, Ponce de León or Vázquez Díaz, Ucelay, José Caballero, among others.